How Chelsea’s home shirt will look with their possible new sponsor

Chelsea football club premier league campaign will officially resume this coming Sunday when they host follow title contenders Liverpool at Stamford bridge, ahead of that game Chelsea have been busy putting the finishing touches on their preparations.

Earlier today they unveiled the players squad numbers, the likes of Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Benoit Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka all getting new squad numbers while the new signings equally got their squad numbers.

Mykhailo Mudryk is Chelsea new number 10 Twitter photos.

The next thing that the club will be looking to iron out is the shirt front sponsorship heading into the 2023-2024 football season, recall that three UK contract with the club came to an end at the end of last season.

Levi Colwil in Chelsea home shirt with it’s possible sponsors Photo credit B/R Football

According to Dailymail, Chelsea and Infinite Athlete had hoped to confirm the new shirt sponsorship deal on Tuesday but were delayed as they awaited a green light from Premier League bosses.

With that rumour in mind, we take a look at how the home shirt will look with Infinite Athlete as the clubs shirt sponsors going into the 2023-2024 football season.

Mykhailo Mudryk in Chelsea home shirt with possible sponsors Twitter photos.

Infinite Athlete likely to be Chelsea shirt sponsors Dailymail

source. DAILYMAIL

Teamgifted (
)

