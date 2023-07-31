How Chelsea Is Assembling One Of The World’s Youngest Teams Of Midfielders In The Current Window

Chelsea’s major focus throughout the current transfer window has been on offloading players who are regarded surplus to requirements or who do not wish to remain at the club. Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are just a few of the players they have so far sold.

Plans have been put out to replace the players who have departed the team, though. The club has placed a lot of emphasis on acquiring young players under Mauricio Pochettino’s leadership. According to Transfermarkt, the Blues have the youngest team in the English Premier League going into the new campaign.

The future of Chelsea’s midfield appears secure as a result of the young midfielders the team has added during the current transfer window. The English Premier League team now features an incredible group of young midfielders who may soon rank among the greatest in their positions.

Enzo Fernandez became the most expensive player in Chelsea history when they bought him last winter. The board of Chelsea had such trust in him. He has already demonstrated his promise in the English Premier League, and he will be looking to step it up in the forthcoming year.

Chelsea added Kenedy Paez and Andrey Santos to its roster this summer. The ages of the players are 19 and 16, respectively. Andrey Santos has joined the Chelsea team, while Kenedy will stay with his present team till he becomes 18 years old.

The Blues now have several young midfielders in their ranks, including Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, and Conor Gallagher.

Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes and Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion are other targets for Chelsea. Rayan Cherki of Lyon and Mohammed Kudus, a 22-year-old midfielder for Ajax, are two more players they are keeping an eye on.

DynamicSports (

)