How Chelsea Has Successfully Secured A Huge Depth For The Fullback Roles Ahead Of Next Season

There’s going to be a fierce competition for the Left-back position at Chelsea next season. Last season, Spanish Left-back Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell were the Left-backs at Chelsea but Ben Chilwell struggled with injury while Marc Cucurella was quite inconsistent.

Ahead of next season, Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella have both been training as Chelsea prepares for the US Tour as part of their Pre-season Campaign. Lewis Hall was also spotted in training last week.

It’s not just the trio of Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell and Lewis Hall that might be available as Left-backs at Chelsea next season because Mauricio Pochettino has to make a decision about the future of Ian Maatsen this summer.

Ian Maatsen was on loan at Burnley last season and he played a vital role in helping the Vincent Kompany’s side to win the Championship and gain promotion to the Premier league.

Last season, Chelsea suffered a setback after Reece James suffered a knee injury. The England International was also unavailable towards the end of last season as he missed the last Premier league games that Chelsea played.

During the January transfer window, Chelsea signed Malo Gusto from Lyon. The West London club signed the Right-back in the middle of last season but he spent the second half of the 2022/23 season with Lyon before he joined Chelsea at the end of the season.

The new Right-back, just like other Chelsea Players, have also been training at Cobham ahead of the pre-season Campaign.

