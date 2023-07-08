How Chelsea Has Been Following Real Madrid’s Footsteps By Signing Young Players For The First Team

Chelsea seems to have change their strategy with the way they are signing new Players. The West London club has been signing a lot of young Players in last few transfer windows since American Businessman Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capitals took over as the owners of the Blues.

Last summer, Chelsea signed Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Gabriel Slonina, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Omari Hutchinson. During the January transfer window, the West London club signed Benoit Badiashile, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos, Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and David Datro Fofana.

Most of these Players are already playing in the first team while few of them were sent on loan after Chelsea signed them.

Chelsea’s model of signing young Players is quite similar to what Real Madrid has been doing. The Los Blancos have been quite focused on signing young Players.

Their squad is already dominated by young Players. The Spanish Giant have signed Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler this summer. Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler are 20 years old and 18 years old respectively.

Before the arrival of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler, Real Madrid have been relying on Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo in their attack. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are both 22 years old while Federico Valverde is just 24 years old. There’s also Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in the team.

At Chelsea, only Raheem Sterling, Thiago Silva, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell might be the Players that aren’t Under-24 next season as Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto and Enzo Fernandez are all below 24 years old, and they are mostly Players signed by Chelsea within the last 12 months..

