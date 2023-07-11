How Chelsea Could Lineup Next Season With Their Additions Under Pochettino

With Mauricio Pochettino taking the helm at Chelsea, the club is poised for an exciting transformation. Pochettino’s tactical acumen and his ability to get the best out of his players make him an ideal fit for the Blues. Chelsea’s aggressive summer transfer activity has seen the arrival of several key signings, bolstering the squad’s quality and depth. Let’s delve into a potential lineup that showcases the synergy between Pochettino’s management style and the new signings, setting the stage for a successful campaign.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper:

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders:

Right-back: Reece James

Centre-back: Thiago Silva

Centre-back: Beniot Badiashile

Left-back: Ben Chilwell

Midfielders:

Central Midfielder: Enzo Fernandez

Central Midfielder: Conor Gallagher

Attacking Midfielder: Christopher Nkunku

Forwards:

Right-wing: Mykhaylo Mudryk

Striker: Nicolas Jackson

Left-wing: Raheem Sterling

Analysis:

Midfield Dominance:

Enzo Fernandez anchors the midfield with his tireless work rate and exceptional ball-winning abilities. Alongside him, Conor Gallagher brings strength, passing range, and defensive discipline, providing a perfect blend of steel and creativity. Christopher Nkunku operates as an attacking midfielder, linking the midfield and the forward line with his vision, technique, and goal-scoring threat.

Impactful Bench:

Chelsea’s depth is reinforced by an impressive bench featuring the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, Trevor Chalobah, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, providing additional options and versatility.

