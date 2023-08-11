How Chelsea could lineup for their 2023-24 Premier League opener against Liverpool

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea had a difficult 2022/23 season under new ownership. However, with the hiring of Mauricio Pochettino, they hope to bounce back and compete with the top teams once again.

Chelsea’s Premier League season starts on Sunday with a match against Liverpool, so Pochettino won’t have much time to settle in.

Last season, Chelsea brought in a large number of players, but this summer they have focused on balancing their finances. They have already made over €225 million from player sales, successfully removing many underperforming players from the team.

Liverpool would have been seen as the favorites to win this important match a few seasons ago. However, they had a disappointing season last year and haven’t made many new signings during the current transfer window.

In the previous Premier League campaign, Chelsea and Liverpool had drawn both of their matches. We can expect Pochettino to be satisfied with a draw against a strong team like Liverpool as he begins his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Just like last season, Pochettino is facing some unfortunate injuries that will impact his team, especially in defense. Both Wesley Fofana and Badiashile won’t be available for the upcoming matches.

Badiashile is expected to return by the end of this month, but Fofana has suffered ACL damage and will likely be sidelined for the entire 23/24 season. Fortunately, Chelsea has acquired Axel Disasi, who will partner with Thiago Silva in central defense on Sunday.

In terms of midfield, Chelsea has sold Loftus-Cheek, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, and Mason Mount. This leaves Enzo Fernandes as the only top-tier midfielder in the squad. Even though Chelsea has brought in Andrey Santos and Lesley Ugochukwu, both players are only 19 years old, so it may take time for them to break into the first team.

Chelsea is currently pursuing Moises Caicedo from Brighton, but for the match against Liverpool, Conor Gallagher will team up with Enzo in central midfield.

Initially, Nkunku was expected to play as the No. 10 for Pochettino’s team. However, the 25-year-old suffered a knee injury and recent reports suggest that he could be out of action for approximately 16 weeks.

Pochettino’s plans have been disrupted by Christopher Nkunku’s injury during pre-season. If the forward is out for three months, Chelsea will have to find another attacker before the transfer window closes.

For Sunday’s match, Raheem Sterling is likely to play in the No. 10 role, with Mudryk and Madueke as the two wingers. Although Madueke has a tight hamstring, he should recover in time to face Liverpool.

While Romelu Lukaku is part of Chelsea’s squad, there are rumors linking him to a move to Juventus, so he won’t be starting. Pochettino is expected to rely on summer signing Nicolas Jackson, who recently joined from Villarreal.

