How Chelsea Could Lineup For 2023/2024 Season

Chelsea are one of the best teams in the top five European Leagues right now. The Blues have improved more in performance since Mauricio Pochettino took charge and they are expected to compete for different titles in 2023/2024 season following their poor run of results last season.

Chelsea had three different managers in 2022/2023 season. Thomas Tuchel was in charge of Chelsea at the start of the season but was relieved of his duties after falling out with Chelsea’s owner Todd Boehly. Graham Potter then replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge after parting ways with Brighton. The manager was impressive in performance with Brighton but failed to help the Blues remain consistent in performance and was later relieved of his duties.

Potter can be considered as one of the worst Chelsea managers of all time. The Blues later signed Lampard after he was sacked from his managerial position at Everton. Lampard also struggled to perform well at Chelsea and was replaced by Mauricio Pochettino after the 2022/2023 season.

Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson are the two players who joined Chelsea this summer. Chelsea have also completed the transfer of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton on a deal until 2030 with up to £25m total fee. Crystal Palace forward Olise has also been linked with a move to Chelsea and their interests in Moises Caicedo remains.

Nicolas Jackson is expected to form an attacking partnership with Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku and Mudryk next season while Enzo Fernandez and Santos may form a midfield partnership. Reece James, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell may form a defensive partnership while Kepa is the Goalkeeper.

Malikings (

)