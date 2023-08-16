How Chelsea Can Line Up After Signing Lavia And Olise

Chelsea is on the verge of securing the signings of Romeo La and Michael Olise which will further augment their summer expenditure by an additional £90m. The potential of players like Sterling and Fernandez is yet to be fully realized. Fernandez impressed in their Premier League opener against Liverpool.

Both players are expected to have regular roles under Pochettino with La assisting Fernandez in midfield, and Olise posing a significant threat from the flanks. However, if the Chelsea manager wants to incorporate these two players along with the recent signing of Moises Caicedo, he may need to switch to a four-man defense allowing three midfielders and two wingers to support the striker.

During their league opener against Liverpool, Reece James and Ben Chilwell were deployed as wing-backs by the manager but he might consider playing them as regular full-backs to minimize selection complications. Within a youthful squad, the aging Thiago Silva is indispensable due to his wealth of experience and invaluable guidance. Levi Colwill and Axel Disasi who both featured in a back three showcased their talent with impressive performances.

With La and Caicedo at the forefront, the team can expect a sturdy foundation. Both players are capable of making an impact in the attacking third as well. Fernandez has the potential to assume a more advanced role. Alongside Gallagher, and Chukwuemeka who demonstrated their versatility in recent games, Pochettino has a wealth of options at his disposal. He might even opt for a more traditional approach with two center-forwards.

Nicolas Jackson stepped forward as the front-runner against Liverpool filling in for the injured Christopher Nkunku. Nkunku’s absence may last several months leaving Jackson as the preferred choice to lead the line if Chelsea opt for a single No 9. Pochettino has alternatives with Sterling and Olise potentially filling the sides.

Anike (

)