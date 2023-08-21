How Chelsea are gradually turning into a mid-table team in the EPL despite their big spending

Yesterday lost at the London stadium against London rivals Westham united spoke loudly about the current predicament at Chelsea, they failed to overturn a 2-1 scoreline against ten men Westham united for over 20 minutes and even conceded again to finish the game 3-1.

It was not about the performance in general because they dominated against Westham united just like they did against Liverpool at the opening of the season but when it mattered most they failed to show up.

Chelsea over the last one year or so have struggled in front of goal, in fact they are averaging a goal per game in their last 40 premier league games and that inability to score goals was on show against Westham united.

Chelsea young team are failing to win games Twitter photos.

The Chelsea of old who have found a way not only to equalize that game but to force a winner out of Westham united but it seems those instincts have since departed Stamford Bridge, the rebuilding process is visible under Todd Boehly but they need to recover that special aura that made them standout in the past.

As for now the club is entry into a circus, they struggle to score goals, concedes goal at a regular rate and their win percentage for the last 40 premier league games are a shamble, they are playing and acting like a mid-table team if not less at the moment.

Mykhailo Mudryk failed to impress yesterday Twitter photos

