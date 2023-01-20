NEWS

How Central Bank Of Nigeria Under Emefiele Bribed National Assembly Committee Members With N1Billion To Pass Its N2.4Trillion 2023 Budget –Kazaure, House Of Reps Member

A federal lawmaker, Gudaji Kazaure has alleged that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) used multiple circulars to divert funds of at least $171 billion into CBN’s private investors account, Sahara Reporters reports. Kazaure who represents Yankwshi/Roni, Gwiwa/Kazaure Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, accused Emefiele of planting his men in strategic positions at the National Assembly, in order to do for them to do his bidding and in his latest move, he used an old circular of 2013 to divert loans to some banks, but the members of the committee during the screening were able to flag down the funds. Kazaure said, “Emefiele used a 2013 circular to divert $171B in CBN’s private account, but we flagged it.”

Further speaking, Kazaure also alleged that when the CBN governor couldn’t defend its 2023 budget, he bribed the committee members with N1 billion and the chairman of the committee gave each members N10 million. In conclusion, the federal lawmaker alleged that Godwin Emefiele is richer than the federal government of Nigeria and he has been bribing most of the influential personalities to have his way in the current administration.

