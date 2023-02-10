How can you claim experience in failure when people claim experience in success- Peter Obi.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the upcoming elections, the presidential candidate for the Labor Party, Peter Obi, says, “How can you claim experience in failure when people claim experience in success?” He said this during a live TV broadcast from Abuja.

According to him, in 2012, the number of Nigerians who were monetarily poor when the actual poverty rate was 55 million was now 95 million. So that means in the past ten years we did not save one person from poverty; now that will double it and nobody cares, and those who constrain them ask to be given more years to do what? What did I want to do with it in other countries where we begin to go out peacefully in our lives, but here they take it as their turn and their right and everybody keeps quiet and you see people?

He further stated, “I was on the plane this morning; I’ve told that story too.” I said I’m not a man who told me he has been in politics for the past 40 or so years, and I said that’s right, being in that Peter has been in politics for 45 years now but above 40, and I said, “Sir, assuming you’re over 70, is that right?” He said yes, it was well over 70 years ago. I said that’s actually the problem, and he said, “What do you mean?” And I said, “Well, our life expectancy is 55 years; you have been lucky that you are above it by about 20 or 15 years,” and then, you know, I went on and on and on, and that wasn’t telling you anything.

He added that you have been doing this for 40 or something years and you want to claim experience; nobody has claimed failure only in Nigeria. Somebody said we’ve been doing this for years, but he failed. How can you claim experience in failure when people claim experience in success? You failed, and you are telling me that.

