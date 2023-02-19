‘How Can We Have 7 Trillion Naira In The Name Of Subsidy Under Buhari Administration?’ – Oshiomhole

The Former Governor of Edo State, and the former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari administration on the increase in the money spent on fuel subsidies under the retired general administration. Oshiomhole argued that it’s incriminating to have about 7 trillion naira all in the name of subsidy while there are lecturers who need only half of that money to get the education working for everyone.

He stated that so many policies of the Buhari administration has to he changed because it does not resonate with many of them in the APC. He pinpointed that oil subsidy is a theft business being orchestrated by some people under this current administration. According to him, this is the evil they intend to fight with the Bola Tinubu mandate.

He said, ”We will put an end to a lot of things currently in this system of government if we get to power. How can we have 7 trillion naira in the name of subsidy under the Buhari administration? And the people are buying petrol at 500 naira and they are taking 7 trillion in the name of subsidy.

If you put half of that in the Nigeria system, our lecturer will be sitting for 24 hours, they will never go on strike. How can we have money available for people to steal but we don’t have money to pay lecturers. We have to stop this evil, what we need is courage to fight against those who are working against Nigeria’s progress.”

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds

News )

#Trillion #Naira #Subsidy #Buhari #Administration #Oshiomhole’How Can We Have 7 Trillion Naira In The Name Of Subsidy Under Buhari Administration?’ – Oshiomhole Publish on 2023-02-19 06:39:05