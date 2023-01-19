NEWS

“How Can Someone Govern For 8 Years & His People Are Still Running To Lagos?” -APC Nat. Youth Leader

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 353 1 minute read

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

During an interaction the national youth leader of the ruling party had with the Benue state’s youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he literally mocked Labour Party’s Peter Gregory Obi.

Erinjogunola Dayo Israel asked, “how can someone govern for eight (8) good years and his people are still running to Lagos state?” He made an allegation saying, “I even saw on Twitter that he was asked to provide a picture of himself commissioning a project in the state he governed but it has not been provided.”

The ruling party’s national youth leader spoke further saying, “as for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he is a man that turned a dirty and stinking Lagos into the pride of many. The state is now the third largest economy in Africa. I schooled in Lagos and I can narrate to you how Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu dredged the bar beach to becoming today’s Eko Atlantic city. He is extremely intelligent and can build the nation where peace and justice shall reign.”

Lastly, the ruling party’s national youth leader said, “I am very sure that if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins the presidential election, he would form an intergenerational government that will bring the old and young together to foster development into the society.”

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (fast forward to 21st minute).

Musingreports (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 353 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Crowd Of Supporters Block Tinubu’s Way As He Arrives At APC Campaign Venue In Jigawa State

3 mins ago

Election 2023: DL President Predicts Peter Obi to Secure 25% of Votes in Over 24 States

13 mins ago

2023: Tinubu Cannot Get 10% In Zamfara And Sokoto – Dele Momodu

15 mins ago

LP Ticket Has The Power to Make Nigeria Successful- Obi/Datti Says

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button