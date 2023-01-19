“How Can Someone Govern For 8 Years & His People Are Still Running To Lagos?” -APC Nat. Youth Leader

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

During an interaction the national youth leader of the ruling party had with the Benue state’s youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he literally mocked Labour Party’s Peter Gregory Obi.

Erinjogunola Dayo Israel asked, “how can someone govern for eight (8) good years and his people are still running to Lagos state?” He made an allegation saying, “I even saw on Twitter that he was asked to provide a picture of himself commissioning a project in the state he governed but it has not been provided.”

The ruling party’s national youth leader spoke further saying, “as for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he is a man that turned a dirty and stinking Lagos into the pride of many. The state is now the third largest economy in Africa. I schooled in Lagos and I can narrate to you how Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu dredged the bar beach to becoming today’s Eko Atlantic city. He is extremely intelligent and can build the nation where peace and justice shall reign.”

Lastly, the ruling party’s national youth leader said, “I am very sure that if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins the presidential election, he would form an intergenerational government that will bring the old and young together to foster development into the society.”

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (fast forward to 21st minute).

Musingreports (

)