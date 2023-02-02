How Can Peter Obi Win This Election? He Has Only 1% In Sokoto, 2% In Katsina, 5% In Kano – El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the upcoming presidential elections, the Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed the percentage of votes Peter Obi would have in some of the key Northern states, based on a poll conducted by his team.

The governor revealed this while reacting to other polls that have continuously predicted Peter Obi as the likely winner of the presidential election.

He said the polls that said Peter Obi will emerge winner lack the integrity and merit to be relied upon because of their methodology and sample. He said out of about a 100 thousand registered voters, the number of people participating in this polls are 2,000 or 300. He also said the methodology was that they used telephones, adding that it’s just about 31% of voters that had their phone numbers with INEC.

On the chances of Obi winning the election, he said the LP candidate doesn’t stand a chance because he has just 1% of votes in Sokoto, 2% In Katsina and about 5% in Kano based on the polls they conducted themselves.

He said “How can Peter Obi win the election. Peter Obi is polling 1% in Sokoto, 2% In Katsina, 5% In Kano. That’s where the votes are. All states are not equal, the fact that you’re doing 70% in Anambra doesn’t mean somebody doing 10% in Kano is not better than you. Kano is 4 million votes”

