How Can Peter Obi Win Election? He Is Doing 1% In Sokoto, Kano Where Voters Are- El- Rufai

How Can Peter Obi Win Election? He Is Doing 1% In Sokoto, Kano Where Voters Are- El- Rufai

Governor El- Rufai has shared his opinion that Peter Obi doesn’t have the political structure to give him more votes to win the 2023 presidential election.

According to Vanguard Newspaper, he said

How can Peter Obi win any election? Peter Obi is doing 1 per cent in Sokoto, Kano etc. And these are the places the voters are,”

“The fact that you do 70 per cent in Anambra does not mean you are better than someone with 10 per cent in Kano where you have about 4 million voters.

Peter Obi is one of the presidential aspirant that has gathered some attention especially from the youth in the country.

For Peter Obi to increase his chances of wining in the forth coming election, he should build a coalition of supporters from various interest groups and communities to increase his support base.

Endorsements from influential individuals and organizations especially from the northern region can help increase his visibility and credibility.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

