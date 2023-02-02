NEWS

How Can Peter Obi Win Any Election? Peter Obi Is Doing 1% In Sokoto, Kano etc – Gov Nasir El-Rufai

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 34 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

How Can Peter Obi Win Any Election? Peter Obi Is Doing 1% In Sokoto, Kano etc – Gov Nasir El-Rufai

The executive Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has taken a swipe at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The Governor, while featuring on a live programme on TVC News today stated that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party will not do well in the core northern states.

In his words; “How can Peter Obi win any election? Peter Obi is doing 1 per cent in Sokoto, Kano etc. And these are the places the voters are”

The All Progressives Congress chieftain noted that Peter Obi is a Nollywood actor adding that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has support across the country.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections. He has been enjoying massive support from many Nigerian youths across the country since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago under the platform of the Labour Party.

News Source – The Vanguard Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Peteru4011 (via 50minds
News )

#Peter #Obi #Win #Election #Peter #Obi #Sokoto #Kano #Gov #Nasir #ElRufaiHow Can Peter Obi Win Any Election? Peter Obi Is Doing 1% In Sokoto, Kano etc – Gov Nasir El-Rufai Publish on 2023-02-02 21:37:02



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 34 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Some Elements In The Villa Wanted A Northern To Replace Buhari, Against Buhari’s Wishes – El-Rufai

3 mins ago

Intrigues of cash, fuel crisis won’t stop my victory- Tinubu

11 mins ago

Dele Momodu Shares An Audio Interview Of The APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu As He Speaks About Tinubu

18 mins ago

Why we cancelled approved venue for Atiku’s rally- Wike

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button