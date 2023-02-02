How Can Peter Obi Win Any Election? Peter Obi Is Doing 1% In Sokoto, Kano etc – Gov Nasir El-Rufai

The executive Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has taken a swipe at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The Governor, while featuring on a live programme on TVC News today stated that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party will not do well in the core northern states.

In his words; “How can Peter Obi win any election? Peter Obi is doing 1 per cent in Sokoto, Kano etc. And these are the places the voters are”

The All Progressives Congress chieftain noted that Peter Obi is a Nollywood actor adding that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has support across the country.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections. He has been enjoying massive support from many Nigerian youths across the country since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago under the platform of the Labour Party.

