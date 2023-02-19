How can Peter Obi run for president when he couldn’t conduct Local Govt Elections -Alhaji Tambuwal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State and Director General of the Atiku/Okowa campaign, believes that the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is not democratic enough to be President of Nigeria.

Speaking at the grand finale of the PDP’s presidential campaign rally in Yola, Adamawa on Saturday, February 18th, 2023, Tambuwal accused Peter Obi of failing to conduct local government elections while he was Governor of Anambra state, which he considers undemocratic of a candidate vying to become President of Nigeria.

Tambuwal also stated that Peter Obi’s Presidential ambitions pose no threat to the People’s Democratic Party because he believes it is dead on arrival.

“When Peter Obi was governor of Anambra, he did not conduct a single local government election,” he stated. How could he run for president when he couldn’t even hold local government elections? He is not sufficiently Democratic. Peter Obi’s candidature, in my opinion, is dead on arrival.”

“I commend all of our party leaders and members for all of their efforts,” the politician continued. “When the campaign began, we had 18 candidates, and Atiku/Okowa is the leading Ticket. We are ethnic bigots.”

