How Can National Assembly Get N70 Billion While An Average Nigerian Household Gets N53 Per Day -Nzeh

Reactions has been trailing the modalities released by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

It would be recalled that the president recently announced that 12 million Nigerian households will be receiving 8000 naira for a period of 6 months.

It would also be recalled that the national assembly will be getting 70 billion naira.

Reacting over the development, Ezeocha Nzeh, Assistant Editor, New National Star paper has questioned Tinubu for not bringing out a good measure that will ease the pain of Nigerians.

Speaking during paper review on Friday, Nzeh said it is outrageous for NASS Members to receive 70 billion naira .

“For the past weeks we have been asking the president to roll out palliatives but the question is it the palliatives that favour Nigerians? This is a palliative that still favours the rich. When I saw the news that the national assembly will be getting 70 billion naira while an average 12 million Nigerian households will get 53 naira a day, is that palliative? How Can National Assembly Get N70 Billion While An Average Nigerian Households Get N53 Per Day.

Watch below video from 1 hour 11 minutes.

