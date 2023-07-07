How Can Less Than 50 People From EU Come To Nigeria To Observe Election Of Over 176,000 PUs?-Group

A pro-Tinubu group, yesterday, grounded activities at the European Union office in Abuja to demand withdrawal of its report on the 2023 general election it submitted recently.

Recall that the European Union Observers in the last general elections, in a report presented to the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, claimed that the elections exposed enduring systemic weaknesses.

Media aide to the President, Dele Alake has however replied the European Union Election Observation Mission, EU-EOM, noting that the 2023 election is the best since 1999.

Reacting during the protest, the convener, Lillian Ogbole, sad: “We will not, henceforth, condone any false report, we will not, henceforth, condone any manipulated result against our country. It has happened in the past; what we are seeing is neo-colonialism in disguise and we would not allow that.”

She added; “How on earth can you just less than 50 people from the European Union come to Nigeria to observe an election where you have over 176,000 polling units and visited less than 1,000 polling units of election centres and draw conclusions.”

She stated further; “We also want to send a clear signal to EU. if there are other Nigerians they are using as scapegoats to send a wrong signal about our country, we want to tell them to stop immediately. Nigeria wants to measure up with the EU countries, Nigeria wants to be like the United States, Nigeria is striving seriously to be like every first and second countries of the world”

Source – The Sun paper

