How Can I Send Northerners Out Of Anambra When My Closest Security Aid Was From Kano – Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no longer news that Labour Party (LP), on Sunday, held its presidential rally in Kano ahead of February 25th presidential election.

It would be recalled that Mr Peter Obi, flag-bearer of Labour Party as well as Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, took their team to the northern region to solicit for their votes and support.

It would also be recalled that Peter Obi and Datti, alongside their wives, also attended a town hall meeting with women and students in the state before proceeding to Kano Pillars stadium where they held the campaign rally.

In the course of his interaction with the students in the state, a question was directed by one of the students regarding the alleged deportation of Northerners by Mr Peter Obi when he was serving as governor.

Mr Peter Obi in his response, said the allegations that he deported Northerners was the handiwork of his opponents who are responsible for putting people in poverty.

Obi said it could not have been possible for him to deport Northerners when his closest Security aide was from Kano.

Hear him “It is amazing when they make such allegations. At the time they were making the claims, my ADC who was the closest security, he is from Kano . How Can I Send Northerners Out Of Anambra When My Closest Security Aid hails From Kano?”



Bigshotz (

)