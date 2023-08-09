How Can I Be Sure I Won’t Be Left Behind In The Rapture?-Mike Bamiloye.

The Founder and the President of The Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye in his recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “How Can I Be Sure I Won’t Be Left Behind In The Rapture? The series of left-behind novels and movies has promoted a lot of questions from a lot of people. Is the Rapture real? Yes! Will the rapture be followed by a time of divine judgment on Earth? Yes! Will I be left behind in the rapture? The answer depends on your preparation.

Speaking further he said “The rapture is what we call the event when Jesus comes again to take believers out of this world. 1 Thessalonians 4:17 Describe it as an instantaneous change of the body that bypasses death. 1 Corinthians 15:51 also says “Those raptured will be with the Lord forever.

