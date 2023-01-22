How Can GYB Query My Dad For Not Welcoming Buhari 1hr After Bomb Blast At His Palace – Prince Malik

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, the son of the king of Ebiraland and presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party has reacted after the Kogi State Government queried his father, Ohinoyi Ado Ibrahim for being absent when President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state

Buhari visited the state on December 29, 2022, to commission some landmark projects. A bomb exploded at the palace of Ohinoyi that morning, killing four people. On the 7th of January, 2023 the state government queried the traditional ruler for his absence during the President’s visit.

In a video shared on YouTube by AIT , Prince Malik expressed disbelief that the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello queried his father for not going out to welcome Buhari shortly after the bomb blast which he said killed four people, destroyed some palace infrastructures and a new mosque he built for his father

In Malik’s exact words: “First of all, four people died in that event and we are terribly sorry for the loss of lives to those families. This happened at the doorstep of a king whose son is a presidential candidate, that should have sent a few messages. A bomb went off at the gate of the palace, it didn’t get into the compound thankfully. It blew up the new mosque that I built for my father, and it blew up some palace infrastructures and we are not talking about that, we are talking about the fact that the Governor has written to my father asking why did he not attend the president’s visit an hour after the bomb went off.

“First of all he did what any traditional ruler, what any person who values his community would do, he stayed where he was, he looked for who was injured and dead, and tried to put everything together. This was an hour before the president came. What do you want a 93-year-old man to wobble across the street to go to somewhere (sic), and then they blocked the entrance of the palace to secure the environment so he could not leave. But the state government still insisted that no you disrespected us and the presidency of this country, I mean it beggars belief”.

