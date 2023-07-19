How Can A Serving Senator Earns N23M Monthly & A RTD General Earns N250k As A Monthly Pension? -Bode George

Olabode George, a former national vice president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the Federal Government to address economic inequalities and injustice in the distribution of resources and wealth. He specifically highlighted the systemic failure of a system where retired officials receive higher pensions than their elected counterparts, emphasizing the need for change. He made these remarks while speaking at Freedom Online’s fifth annual lecture, which took place in Lagos on Tuesday.

In his words, Bode George stated, “Enough with the lies. Enough with the corruption in our country’s financial administration. Let’s put an end to the unequal, unjust, and unfair distribution of our God-given resources and financial prosperity to all.”

“It is chaotic, irrational, and blatantly unjust when a serving senator receives N23 million per month, a former federal permanent secretary receives N1 million, and a retired general receives N250 thousand as pension,” he added.

Furthermore, George questioned the distribution of palliatives to allete the effects of the removal of gasoline subsidies, expressing concerns about how it will be executed.

Source: The Sun papers

