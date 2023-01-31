How Can A Man Be Happy To Keep His People At Home With No Work & Make Them Servants -Tinubu Takes A Swipe At Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) held their presidential campaign rally today in Awka, Anambra State. Their Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State, alongside his running mate, Kashim Shettima, were well received by the people to Anambra State. Bola Tinubu spoke with the People of Anambra state, and assured them that he would help stop the erosion in the state, if he wins.

However, during his campaign Rally, Bola Tinubu, jabbed the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter obi. He said, “The man who left left here who calls himself Peter obi, we read in that bible that before cock crows three times, he will deny Jesus Christ. He denied him, so how can he keep a promise to you if he cannot keep a promise to God. How can a man be happy to keep his people at home no working and make them servants be becuase you want to prove a point?”.

