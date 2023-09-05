How bus loader was found innocent after spending over one year in prison for robbing passenger

A young man who was described as a bus loader and who spent over one year in prison custody after a passenger he was seen with earlier in the day was robbed at night has now regained his freedom.

The loader, whose name was given as Tony, was working in one of the interstate parks in Lagos when he landed in trouble.

It was gathered that he was approached by a passenger who requested for assistance in getting a bus going to Sokoto but Tony told him that it was already late to get a bus heading for Sokoto for that day, advising the man to come early the second day.

(Caption): The young man after regaining his freedom, as posted by the foundation on Tuesday.

However, the man was said to have said he would prefer to pass the night at the park in order to join the early bus that would be going to Sokoto. After this, Tony was said to have left him there and went to his house.

However, late in the night, the said passenger was said to have been robbed at the park and Tony was reported to have learnt of the incident when he arrived at the park the following morning.

Trouble however began for him when, on April 2, 2022, policemen from Iddo Terminal Police Division arrested him because their Investigation revealed that he was seen with the passenger earlier in the day before the man was robbed.

On April 3, 2022, he was charged to court alongside another suspect for the offence of conspiracy and stealing and they were both granted bail. While the other suspect was able to perfect his bail conditions, Tony was not able to and he was remanded in prison custody.

His plight was announced by a foundation that usually visits prisons and courts in Lagos State, the Headfort Foundation (Prison Reform Initiative), on its Twitter handle on Tuesday which added that a magistrate referred his matter to the foundation and a lawyer decided to take up his case.

The case suffered some delay in court because the other defendant who was on bail stopped coming to court and the police could not produce him. The case could not progress as nothing could be done in the absence of the other defendant.

The lawyer later applied that the police prosecutor should go on with Tony’s case since he was available and proceed later with the other defendant whenever he showed up. The application was granted and the trial commenced.

According to the foundation, the judgment was delivered as Tony was found innocent of all the charges against him, and he was discharged and acquitted after spending over one year in prison custody.

Below are screenshots of some of the tweets by the foundation on the matter:

