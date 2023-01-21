How buhari Would Have Lost The 2015 Presidential Election If Not For Tinubu – Shettima

The vice presidential candidate of the APC, former Governor Kashim Shettima has recalled Bola Tinubu’s role in President Muhammadu buhari’s victory in 2015, maintaining that buhari would have lost the election if not for Tinubu’s efforts

Shettima made the comment in the Hausa Language while addressing the crowd at APC’s presidential campaign rally in Aminu triangle square, Jigawa State.

According to Shettima, Tinubu supported buhari at the 2014 presidential primary election of the APC in Lagos State and without Tinubu’s backing, buhari would not have become President in 2015. He also said Tinubu did everything he could to make sure that buhari got reelected in 2019.

Shettima’s comment in Hausa loosely translates to “People, I bear witness that in the 2014 presidential primaries in Lagos, if not for the support that Tinubu gave to buhari, he would not have become President of Nigeria. Moreso, in 2019 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu did everything possible to make sure that buhari won re-election…”

Watch the video from 45:25 minutes.

