How Buhari Secretly Changed Our Currency When He Was Military Head Of State – Governor El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has weighed in on the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the redesign of N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes by the Central Bank Of Nigeria.

In an interview with Channels TV, El-Rufai recalled how Buhari changed the currency in 1984 when he was military Head of State. He said Buhari got the CBN to change the currency in secrecy with the aim of catching people who were stashing away illicit funds.

According to El-Rufai, the president’s approval of Naira redesign was done with good intentions like he did when he was military Head of State. He, however, faulted the timing of the policy

In El-Rufai’s exact words: “You have to understand the president. People are blaming the Governor of the Central Bank for the currency redesign, but no, you have to go back and look at the first outing of Buhari as president. He did this; the Buhari-Idiagbon regime changed our currency and did it in secrecy with a view to catching those that are stashing away illicit funds. It is a very good intention, the president has his right but doing it at this time within the allotted time…”

Watch video from 48:50 minutes

