How Bayern Munich Has Indirectly Given Man UTD A Clue To Sign Kane

The transfer window still beats on as the 2023/2024 Premier League season knocks at the door. Groundbreaking deals and transfers have been made during this transfer window.

One that is still being deliberated on is the all-time highest goal scorer for Spurs, Harry Kane. The striker joined Tottenham Hotspur on May 14th, 2013 as a loan from Leicester City. Ever since then, the striker has made 429 appearances and totaled a tally of 279 goals with 64 assists. It’s safe to say that the striker hasn’t paved the way when it comes to winning trophies and getting individual plaques.

In a recently released Statement from an interested Bundesliga club, Bayern Munich It’s being said Kane looks to leave Tottenham Hotspur as he wants to participate in the European competitions, in which case the Spurs won’t be there as they didn’t qualify. The only stumbling block that seems to hold up Kane’s transfer is the transfer price decision-making, which he and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy haven’t agreed on.

With this, a subtle signal has been sent to the Red Devils, as they could use this opportunity to snatch the prominent striker. Since it’s being confirmed he wants to leave and he also wants to play in an European competition, which Manchester United also qualified for, they could submit a high bid that the Bundesliga giant cannot beat and take the striker for themselves.

If this is accomplished, it will be recorded as one of the biggest snatches in the 2023 transfer window.

