How Bayern Munich Could Line Up In Their First League Game Next Season If They Sign Kane

Bayern Munich is currently having a slow transfer window, which has seen them sign Kim Min-Jae from Italian Serie A club, Napoli and Raphaël Guerreiro as a free agent. The South Korean centre-back was signed for €50 million. So far, the club has sold Lucas Hernandez to Paris Saint-Germain for €45 million. This is majorly why Kim Min-Jae was signed.

The most important player on Bayern Munich’s radar currently is Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane. Bayern Munich has not been able to replace Robert Lewandowski since the Polish striker left the club for Barcelona last season. Therefore, Harry Kane could be just the perfect replacement for the club legend. The club has seen a bid in the region of €80 million rejected by the English Premier League club but an upgraded offer could soon be tabled by Bayern Munich. With Harry Kane having only one year left on his contract, it would be in Tottenham Hotspur’s best interest to sell the England captain.

Bayern Munich would be playing against Werder Bremen in their first German Bundesliga game of the season and signing Harry Kane before that game, which would be played on August 18 is a priority.

If Bayern Munich gets Harry Kane through the door before their first league game of the coming season, we could see England’s all-time top scorer leading the attack for the German Bundesliga club.

Manuel Neuer would start the game between the sticks. The backline would have summer signing, Kim Min-Jae, and Mathijs De Ligt in the centre. Alphonso Davies and Benjamin Pavard would be the full-backs in the team.

Below is how Bayern Munich could line up in their first league game next season if they sign Harry Kane:

