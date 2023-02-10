How Bandits Ask Men In Villages To Send Their Wives To Them For Two Weeks – Daniel Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A legal practitioner and spokesperson for the PDP presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala has weighed in on the nefarious activities of bandits in the northwestern part of the country

In an interview with Channels TV, Daniel Bwala disclosed how bandits in states in the northwest have continued to terrorize villagers who are mostly farmers. He said some villagers can’t go to their farms for fear of being attacked by bandits. He also said apart from the fact that some villagers are afraid to go to their farms, bandits send messages to villages asking the men to send their wives to be with them for up to two weeks.

At about 49:45 minutes into a video shared on YouTube by Channels TV, Daniel Bwala said: “As a matter of fact it is not just about farming which they can no longer go, it has even aggravated to the point where bandits in the Northwest send messages to villages and ask them to send their wives to the bandits and after two weeks they are going to take them back”.

