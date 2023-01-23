How Atiku Will Defeat Tinubu, Obi – Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dele Modudu, media mogul and Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Electoral Commission, has said that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will be competitive in the South East in the coming elections. According to him, if the Labor Party presidential candidate Peter Obi is first in the South-East, Atiku Abubakar will come second, and if Bola Ashwaju Tinubu is first in the South-West, Atiku will also come second.

Vanguard reported that Momodu predicted that Atiku Abubakar will be the first candidate to win 25% of votes in 24 states. He said Atiku would get 25% of the votes in all five South East states. In a statement issued on Monday, he described the South-East as the traditional base of the PDP.

“Atiku will still be competitive in the South East and South West. In the East, if Obi is number one, Atiku is number two. If Tinubu is number 1 in the South West, Atiku will be number 2 or vice versa.”

What do you think about these comments by Dele Momodu? You can share your opinion with us.

GistSports (

)