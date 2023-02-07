How Atiku Staged Rallies In Three Different Locations In Benue In One Day

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The people’s Democratic party PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku, on Monday resumed his presidential campaign

This time, the campaign train landed in Benue state

It is no longer news that the former vice president of Nigeria and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa have held several rallies In different states since the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, gave the order for every election activity to begin fully

However, since the campaign began fully, the party has staged rallies in all geographical locations in the country as they have visited the West, East, South, and North.

In the west, they had held campaigns in Ogun, Lagos, and the like. The party has visited Imo, and Abia in The East while states like Delta and Niger have been Visited in the south and North respectively since

However, the party, while in Benue held rallies in three different locations. The Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant alongside side his team rallied in Makurdi, the state capital, otukpo, and also Gboko

The party began its program by staging the first rally in Gboko. After they were done in Gboko, they all moved to Otukpo before putting the icing on the cake In Makurdi

The mega rally in Makurdi was a success as it recorded a mammoth crowd. This is because Supporters from around corners in the state came out to support the team

Reacting after the event, Atiku appreciates the people of Benue who came out to support the movement at all the three rallies

