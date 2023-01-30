How Atiku Disrespected Oba Of Benin – Tinubu’s Camp Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has accused Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar of disrespecting Oba Ewuare II of Benin.

Bayo Onanuga, the APC-PCC spokesperson, reportedly told reporters that the former vice president lacked respect for the traditional ruler when he paid a courtesy call to the Benin Palace during a visit to Edo State for his presidential campaign rally in late 2022. He noted, however, that unlike Atiku, the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, who visited the Oba of Benin on Sunday as part of a similar political activity in the state, displayed respect for the monarch.

In a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, Onanuga said the APC candidate honored tradition by removing his trademark ‘break the shackle’ cap as a sign of respect, unlike the man from Jada, apparently referring to Atiku, who is from Jada in Adamawa State and disrespected Oba Ewuare II by not removing his cap.

Onanuga wrote: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu spoke at a Town Hall meeting in Edo state on Sunday. He also gave Oba Ewuare a courtesy call. Unlike the man from Jada, who humiliated the Oba when he arrived, Tinubu adhered to custom by removing his signature ‘break the shackle’ cap inside the Oba’s palace.

Sheriff_Words (

)