How Atiku Approved Our Struggle Against Obasanjo’s 3rd Term Bid -Sen. Ben Obi

The Leader of the PDP’s PCO in Anambra State, Sen. Ben Obi, has made vital revelations regarding Atiku’s role in preventing the alleged third term bid of the then president, Olusegun Obasanjo. Speaking on AIT , the long-term friend of the PDP presidential candidate revealed that Atiku was instrumental in restoring his mandate.

Sharing his story, Ben Obi said, “Atiku encouraged us in restoring my mandate, and I was eventually sworn into the Senate.” I addressed the press after the senate session, and I said the eagle had landed. I told them that I knew a lot of things they didn’t, but that they’d be revealed soon.This was about the third term. I and Comrade Uchechukwu Mereje went to see Atiku, and I informed him about the third term bid.

He continued, “I approached Atiku because we needed shelter and protection from someone in the executive branch who would understand what we were saying.” I told Atiku about the plans I learned of, and he told us to go all out. I told Comrade Uchechukwu about the four pressure groups we could trust. We invited them, and we started working with them. Yes, Atiku spearheaded a movement that thwarted his boss’ third term bid.

You can watch the interview here. (23:00 minute)

