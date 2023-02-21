How Atiku Abubakar Escaped When Some Military Men Tried To Kill Him In His House – Iyorchia Ayu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu has disclosed how former Vice President Atiku Abubakar escaped when some military men tried to kill him in his house.

In a town hall meeting with Rivers PDP members, Ayu revealed how Atiku and other founding members of the PDP suffered for opposing military rule and fighting for democracy. He said the likes of Sule Lamido and Abubakar Rimi were sent to prison while Atiku was forced to flee the country after he escaped an attempt to kill him by some armed military men. According to Ayu, some members of Atiku’s household were killed during the attack on his house.

About 16:00 minutes into a video shared on YouTube by Channels TV, Ayu said: “The PDP emerged because military dictatorship didn’t want to leave Nigeria and a number of us came together and said we will fight for democracy. We forgot our party differences and we worked together. A number of our original members: some who have gone to the great beyond, some who are still with us; a number of them went to prison. Abubakar Rimi was imprisoned for almost three months, and Sule Lamido was imprisoned in Maiduguri.

“And then for many of you who don’t know, our brother Atiku Abubakar was attacked in his own house in Kaduna by armed military people. He narrowly escaped death but many members of his household were killed, he had to run and leave the country. I am telling you the good people of Rivers State and to thank you for your courage and to thank people like Abiye Sekibo and Lee Maeba who have suffered attempts to kill them, it is exactly the way we the founding fathers of this party suffered. They tried to kill us, but they didn’t kill our spirit. We fought on and luckily along the line, the Peoples Democratic Party was formed”.

