How Arsenal May lineup against Man United in the epl next round

As Arsenal gears up to face Manchester United in the next EPL round, a strategic lineup could hold the key to securing a favorable outcome. Employing a 4-2-3-1 formation might allow the Gunners to exploit their strengths while countering Man Utd’s threats.

In goal, Ramsdale’s consistent shot-stopping ability remains a vital asset. The back four could comprise Tierney, White, Gabriel, and Tomiyasu – a blend of solidity, pace, and ball-playing skills. In the double pivot, Partey and Kai Havertz partnership could provide the necessary balance between defensive cover and ball distribution.

The trio of Saka, Odegaard, and Trossard might occupy the attacking midfield roles. Their interplay and movement could unlock spaces in Man Utd’s midfield, offering support to the lone striker. Nketiah speed and finishing prowess make him the likely frontman.

This formation capitalizes on Arsenal’s midfield creativity, width, and defensive stability. It’s tailored to exploit Manchester United’s vulnerabilities while maintaining a solid foundation at the back. However, the actual lineup will depend on factors like player fitness and Arteta’s tactical vision for this crucial encounter.

SportFocus (

)