How Arsenal Became The First Club To Concede 3 First-Minute In A Calendar Year In The EPL

There have been several early goals in the English Premier League (EPL). However, Arsenal are the first team in EPL history to concede a first-minute goal three times in a single calendar year. How did it happen?

Arsenal Manager, Mikel Arteta

The Gunners conceded goals under the first minute in 3 Premier League games between January and August, 2023. It started on March 4 when the North London club hosted AFC Bournemouth. Philip Billing capitalized on a defensive blunder to net from close range just 9.11 seconds into the clash. This became the earliest goal ever conceded by Arsenal and the second fastest in EPL history (Shane Long’s goal for Southampton against Watford in April 2019 remains the fastest ever at 7.11 seconds). Arteta’s boys needed to fight tooth and nail to end the game with a 3-2 win.

The 13-time English champions went down early again on April 21 this year. This time is was a home game against Southampton. Carlos Alcaraz intercepted a poorly taken shot from Arsenal’s goalie, Aaron Ramsdale. The Argentine midfielder took a touch and slotted the ball beyond the shot stopper’s reach. This was just 27 seconds into the encounter. Theo Walcott added another goal to give the Saints a 2-goal lead under 15 minutes. Interestingly, like in the first tie above, the Gunners scored three goals. However, the match ended in a draw.

The triad of early goals on 2023 completed on August 27 when Mikel Arteta fielded his boys against Fulham in a London derby. Andreas Pereira intercepted Bukayo Saka’s poorly pass to score under the first 57 seconds of the clash. It is worthy of note that this was the first time the former Brazil international would score a goal less than one minute into a competitive game. However, the Gunners ended the match with a draw.

