How Arch Bishop Idahosa Caught A Lady That Was Sent To Set Him Up Inside His Wardrobe- Suleman

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Omega Fire International Ministries, Apostle Prof. Johnson Suleman, revealed in his ongoing crusade at United State, how a lady that was sent to set up Late Arch Bishop Benson Idahosa was exposed by power of God.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man said that many years ago Arch Bishop Benson Idahosa lounge was a bit uncomfortable in the hotel he lounge after he heard a scream of fire alarm. He said that the clergy man wanted to step out of his room but he observed closely that the voice he heard was coming out from his room, so he traced the voice till he was led to his wardrobe.

The Arch Bishop Idahosa opened the wardrobe and behold he saw a slim lady burnt with fire but there was no physical sign that fire was lighted in the wardrobe.

Furthermore, the lady died 7 days later after the confession was made that her mission was to attacked Arch Bishop Benson Idahosa while he is laying down on the bed so that camera can quickly film them in other for it be used as scandal and blackmail against him.

Watch video here (Fast forward to 1hour, 39 minutes of the clip)

