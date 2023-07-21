How An Ex-President Of Cotonou Invited Me To His House After A Miracle God Did At Our Crusade-Kumuyi

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry spoke to his members on, “The Timeless Testimony Of Signs And Wonders” at a Thursday Power Night Message.

In one of his subtopics, he spoke about, “Seekers Of Signs And Wonders With Willingness To Surrender” and said that the seekers of wonders with willingness surrender are the people the Lord will hear and He will bring signs and wonders to their lives. The wonders will not just come to you if you will not come to God and believe. If you want the signs and wonders of God, you must seek after the wonders of the Lord and believe Him. You must seek after the wonders of the Lord and you must have the willingness to surrender your life to Christ.

He then gave a testimony of God miraculous power In a Crusade in Cotonou and how an ex-president invited him to his house after hearing of the testimony. He said, In one of our Crusades in Cotonou, there was a woman by the name Christine, about 40 years of age. She was in the last stage of HIV Aids, she laid down on the bed helplessly and could not get up or walk. We have not said the last Amen when the woman got up and started running and exercising her new strength. At the last Amen, the children opened their eyes and started looking for her. When they found her, they thought she was mad and became afraid. She laughing, told them that she was healed and not mad.

“Her testimony got to the ears of the former president of the country (the president at that time) and he invited me to the government house where I preached salvation to him and he gave his life to Christ. Up till now, he is still in the Lord.”

