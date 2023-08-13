How An Elderly Judge In Nigeria Met Me To Pray For Him After He Had Been On The Bench For 30yrs-Enenche.

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche in a live-streamed video shared their message with the public.

While speaking in a Sunday Worship Service Part B, the cleric reportedly stated that “I told you the story before where an elderly Judge met me many years ago, I went to one of the states in Nigeria to preach and the man said that he was sitting over a case where somebody killed another person like a homicide or something and the accused was guilty as charged and he was pressing the case to charge the guilty person, they tried to influence him and influence the judgment but he was resolute, so, they went diabolical. That is why people in those kind places need a lot of help from God.

Speaking further Enenche said ” Judge said, he will come to court and when it comes to that particular case, his hand will be vibrating, he will be shaking. So, he came to me, said, “Pastor, I need prayer. I want to do the right thing. I want you to pray for me because I have been on the bench for almost 30 years. If I have taken one naira as bribe to influence any case, let whatever they are doing, work against me but if I have not taken one dime to influence any case at all in the course of my career, then, they have failed. Pray for me”.

Speaking lastly to his members Enenche said ” That is the audacity, the boldness, the confidence, the audacity of faith that Godly character imparts. When you can say, “go to hell witches and wizards, if I have hurt another person before, you can hurt me. If I have taken what belongs to another, you can take what is mine”.

