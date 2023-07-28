How Al-Hilal Could Line Up Next Season If They Sign Mbappe, Buffon, and Mitrovic

The Saudi Pro League has been operating like a league on a mission in the current transfer window. Clubs in the league have made the signing of top players in Europe their number one priority and so far, things have been going as planned.

Top European stars such as N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, and Ruben Neves have made the move to the league and before the end of the current transfer window, more players are likely to join.

The club that has been leading this charge is Al-Hilal. So far, Al-Hilal has signed three stars from Europe. The club signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea. They have also signed two of the best midfielders in Europe. The club forked out €40 million to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a player who has been in demand in Europe in the past few years. Milinkovic-Savic joined the Saudi Pro League from Lazio.

Al-Hilal also completed another surprising signing when they struck a deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Ruben Neves, a player who had been wanted by Manchester United and Barcelona in the last few transfer windows.

Al-Hilal is not stopping there. The club is also looking at the prospect of signing Italian legend, Gianluigi Buffon from Parma. Recently, a mouthwatering €300 million bid was launched for Kylian Mbappe, who has only one year left on his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Saudi Pro League club is also looking to sign Fulham striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic, although a deal hasn’t been struck with the English Premier League club yet.

If Al-Hilal succeeds in signing Kylian Mbappe, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Gianluigi Buffon, below is how they could line up next season:

Johndominic01 (

)