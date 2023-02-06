How Aisha Buhari Physically Threw Mamman Daura & Other Cabals Outside The Villa -Naja’atu Muhammad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former director of the Civil Society to Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, Naja’atu Muhammad has continued to make some revelations about the All Progressive Congress during her membership.

It would be recalled that Naja’atu recently resigned from her appointment few weeks ago after she disclosed that her conscience will not allow her to continue to support Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential ambition.

Speaking during today’s edition of the Morning show on Arise Tv, Naja’atu who is also a commissioner at the Police Service Commission, said Aisha Buhari is responsible of throwing Mamman Daura and other cabals out of Aso Villa.

According to Naja’atu Muhammad, Mamman Daura was one of the cabals that was taking decision in the villa. She said Aisha was not part of the cabals initially.

According to Naja’atu, the shooting incident in Aso Villa some time ago is part of what ensued.

Hear her “she succeeded in Throwing Maman Daura Outside the villa. She physically threw them out of the villa. If you could remember the case of the shootings in the villa, the gunshots in the villa, who was responsible? So was not part of the cabals at the initial stage.

