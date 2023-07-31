How Adamawa Youths Drilled Holes Into Warehouses, Stores To Loot Food Items Amid Hardship—Deputy Governor

The Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta, has explained that the hoodlums who attacked some warehouses in the state and looted stored food items did not break the doors of the warehouses.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics hours after the attack on the warehouses including that of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Farauta said that the attackers drilled holes into the walls of the warehouses.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that over 200 tricycle vehicles loaded with grains and other items left the NEMA warehouse alone, on Sunday morning.

Four Killed, 47 Arrested During Youth Rampage, Looting Of Government Warehouses, Shops In Nigeria’s Adamawa State Jul 30, 2023

Image

As further gathered, armed hoodlums took advantage of the situation to dispossess residents of personal belongings, including cell phones.

At least, four of the alleged looters were reportedly shot dead by security operatives during the rampage.

The Deputy Governor said on Channels TV: “Two warehouses were attacked in Yola, the state capital, while one was attacked in Numan Local Government Area.”

She added that “NEMA stores and state government warehouse attacked in Yola are within the same axis.”

“They drilled holes in the wall of the warehouses, they didn’t break the doors,” she said.

“The government is very mindful of the fact that our people are hungry and our people are suffering. We accept that, but we condemn what has happened because that will not take us forward.

“Those stores and warehouses that have been destroyed, the government is still going to use funds now to repair them, and our youths can channel their energies into positive things instead of doing what they did today.”

SaharaReporters also reported that the state governor, Umaru Fintiri, in reaction to the incident, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state.

Governor Fintiri through his aide said, “The curfew followed the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums had assumed across the state capital as they attack people with matches and break into business premises and homes carting away property.”