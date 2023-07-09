How AC Milan Attacking Trio Could Look Like Next Season

AC Milan have agreed terms with Chelsea over a fee for Christian Pulisic. Chelsea have reportedly accepted Milan’s €20m offer for the USA captain.The attacker has agreed to the move and now the switch is just hours away from being completed.

Chelsea wants to sell Christian Pulisic this summer and AC Milan is the most likey destination for the former Borussia Dortmund forward.

Christian Pulisic, Morata and Rafael Leao may form an attacking trio at AC Milan next season. AC Milan are also showing interests in Atletico Madrid forward Morata whose future at the club remains unclear. The 30-year-old striker was not first choice for Atletico last season, and both parties would perhaps be open to a move if the right terms were on the table.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli personally requested the signing of Pulisic and the USA captain is expected to regain his form at Milan next season following a difficult spell at Chelsea. Pulisic was one of the best forwards in Europe during his time at Dortmund. He dropped in form after joining Chelsea, Pulisic can be considered as one of the worst signings in Chelsea’s history.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was the first Chelsea player to join AC Milan. Pulisic is now the second Chelsea player to go to Milan in this summer transfer window and would follow Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud to Italy, the duo both played for Chelsea.

According to Reports, AC Milan would have switched to Villareal’s Samuel Chukwueze had Chelsea rejected their third bid for Christian Pulisic.

