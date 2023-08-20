How Abraham Lincoln Appointed Edwin Startin As His Secretary Despite Calling Him A Gorilla – Olukoya

Dr Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain Of Fire And Miracle Ministries spoke to his members on, “When You Are Nothing (3)” at their Sunday Worship Service.

According to him, “Patience does not strike back after being insulted. You see, with this virtue of patience alone, a lot of marital problems are over. Patience is refusing to pay back evil for evil. You do not give your wife the silent treatment. It is amazing that people are living in the same house after one month of not talking.”

He then told a story of how Abraham Lincoln appointed Edwin Startin as his secretary despite calling him a gorilla. He said, “There used to be an American president called Abraham Lincoln. There used to be another man called Edwin Startin. Edwin Startin was always mocking Abraham Lincoln. He would write articles and call him a clown. In fact, he called him the original gorilla.”

“He said that it is ridiculous to be looking for gorillas in Africa when we can find Abraham Lincoln in America. He poured insults at Lincoln. But there was a time when Lincoln needed a secretary. Lincoln appointed this man, who was calling him a gorilla, as secretary. By the time Lincoln died, this man wrote a tribute to the person he was calling a gorilla. He wrote “There lies the greatest ruler of men”.

Finally, he said, “If we have trained ourselves well and followed the injunction of Christ that says “love thy neighbour as thyself”, then we shall go and live eternally in love. But every time we love ourselves and we hate other people, then we are digging our graves and hiding the spade with which we are digging it.”

