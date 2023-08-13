How A Woman Who Was Barren For 19yrs Got A Set Of Twins After She Took Communion Every Day-Oyedepo.

The General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Bishop David Oyedepo on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking in a Sunday Worship Service, on WALKING IN DOMINION OVER SICKNESS AND DISEASES Part A, the cleric reportedly stated that “I had a very humbling and striking light that if people will believe this Physician, the way they believe their own human doctors, everybody will be free. The doctors prescribe things to you and you religiously follow through. This Great Physician prescribes to you and you ask yourself if that works. An unbelieving medical doctor prescribes some medication for you and you follow through religiously and this Great Physician who never refers a case to anybody else, you ignore His prescription. That is why healing can never be experienced without faith. You first must believe this Great Physician in His uncheckered expertise in dealing with all manner of sickness and disease.

Speaking further he said “No matter the expertise of a doctor if you don’t follow His prescriptions you will never have any outcome. On this note, In the precious name of Jesus, grace to place appropriate value on the prescriptions of this Great Physician, you shall receive that grace today in the mighty name of Jesus. Speaking further he said “You can’t treat His Word with levity and expect Him to respond with dignity. “Draw near to me and I will draw near to you”. Treat my Word with dignity and I will respond with dignity. Treat my Word with levity and I will respond with levity. Why call me “Lord! Lord!” without doing what I asked you to do?

Speaking further Oyedepo shared a story that says ” A Man told his wife to keep taking communion every day. And the Nineteen years of barrenness disappeared with a set of twins shown. He came for the first time invited by somebody else. He received every instruction given. And three months later after he was invited, he came forth with three boys.

Watch The Video Here.

Fast forward video from 42 minutes 12 seconds.

Dyoungmon (

)