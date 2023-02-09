How A Woman Laid Her Wrapper On The Floor For Peter Obi To Walk (Video)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, is a well-liked and respected individual, according to Minister of Ation Hadi Sirika.

This was demonstrated, according to Sirika, when he saw a woman spread her wrapper out on the ground for Obi to step on.

The minister was speaking at a memorial service for Chief Mbazulike Amechi, a late elder statesman who served as the first republic’s minister of ation.

The former governor of the state of Anambra, Anyim Pius Anyim, and other notable figures attended the occasion.

According to Sirika, the woman took off her wrapper so that Obi might walk on it out of respect and love for who he is and what he stands for.

According to a previous report, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate asked Nigerians to remove him from office if he wins the upcoming election and is found to be ineffective.

Speaking at the Support Group Conveners Conference in Abuja, Obi said that while he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, will drive the country in the correct way, the people are free to vote them out if they feel that they are being led astray.

A former governor of Anambra state issued a warning against supporting candidates who will further poverty 95 million Nigerians. He urged the populace to seize control of the nation and reject the previous political system.

In order to stop the spread of corruption, Obi reassured the populace that “We can make Nigeria function” and emphasized the importance of citizens holding public officials accountable.

When he and his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, are elected as president and vice president, respectively, in the upcoming general elections, they will have the responsibility of leading Nigerians toward a destination of peace, unity, and progress. He said: “Sack me and my running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, whenever we are found to be leading Nigerians in the wrong direction.

“Poverty is the only thing our nation has generated in the previous ten years. About 65 million Nigerians lived in poverty in 2012. There are approximately 95 million of them today. And those responsible are requesting an extension for more years”. What for? Said Hadi Sirika.

