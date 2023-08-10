How A White Boy Shot His Dad And Later Shot Himself In Front Of His Mother – Dr Olukoya

Dr Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain Of Fire And Miracle Ministries spoke to his members on, “The Serpents In The Family Line” at their Wednesday Manna Water Service.

As he spoke about causes of this family bondage, he said that one of them is Bewitchment. The enemy can put a whole family under bewitchment. He then told a story of how a white boy shot his dad and later shot himself in front of his mother. Somebody sent me a news item yesterday. I looked at it and shook my head. This white boy took a gun and, on the streets, shot his father dead. The mother was shocked and started to scream. She held his shirt and said, ‘You killed you father!’ So he pulled the trigger on his head and blew his own brains out. So father dead, son dead remaining just mother. It is bewitchment.

He then prayed, “Every anointing of bad luck, every anointing bewitchment, working against any family here, with a tenfold amen, we destroy them now! in the name of Jesus.”

