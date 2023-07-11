How a vigilante was reportedly tortured by colleague to death over phone in Lagos -Reports

In a shocking incident at Langbasa Health Centre in the Ajah area of Lagos State, a member of the Digbolukolu Local Security Outfit, known as Ezekiel or Baba Malu, was tortured to death by his colleagues. The security outfit, established by the Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, accused Ezekiel of stealing a phone during a community event they attended on Monday, June 26, 2023.

According to reports, the leader of the security outfit, Olaide Taofik, ordered members to tie Ezekiel and beat him up in the guardroom of the security outfit located at the health centre. The beating continued for two days until Ezekiel became unconscious and eventually passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

The incident unfolded after Ezekiel found a phone at the event and decided to keep it. However, he was unaware that the battery was low, and by the time he went to inform the leader, the phone had died. This misunderstanding led to the accusation that Ezekiel had intentionally switched off the phone to keep it for himself.

Witnesses in the area shared their accounts of the events. They revealed that Ezekiel’s colleagues dragged him to the guardroom, tied him up, and began the brutal assault. Despite his pleas for mercy, Ezekiel was left unattended and ignored once he started complaining about feeling weak. It was later in the day that he tragically lost his life. Shockingly, the leader of the group concealed this information until Thursday, falsely claiming that Ezekiel had died naturally. It was only then that the police were alerted and subsequently made arrests.

It is worth noting that the Chairman of the LCDA, John Ogundare, initially attempted to bail the suspects, but they were re-arrested by the police on Monday. The suspects are currently in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Yaba, Lagos.

Adedayo, the administrative head of the security outfit, confirmed the truth of the incident, expressing regret over the tragic events that unfolded while he was away. The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, also confirmed the incident and revealed that the six suspects had been arrested and taken into custody.

This distressing incident highlights the importance of proper discipline and conduct within security outfits. Justice must be served for Ezekiel’s untimely demise, and measures should be put in place to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

source: PUNCH paper

