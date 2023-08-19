NEWS

How A Teenager Who Left My Church, Came Back To Tell Me He Has Made 100K Dollars- Apostle Suleman

The General Overseer and Senior Pastor of Omega Fire International Ministries, Apostle Prof. Johnson Suleman, recently spoke against young people who engage in fraudulent activities.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man said that a teenager left his church and travelled out of the country to do fraud but later on his mother brought him back to see him. During their conversation the boy told the clergy man that has made money over there and the amount he made was one hundred thousands dollars.

The clergy man then revealed to his congregation that if the devil can give you $100000 it means that he has taken your throne which is bigger and more valuable than that money.

From observation, the clergy man is trying to caution young christians not to indulge in any fetish activities because of money.

Watch video here (Fast forward to 1 hour, 38 minutes of video)

